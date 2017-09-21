99.8% of work on Sangachal Terminal expansion completes

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Midstream Operations (SMO) subsidiary, established to provide representation, management, and operator services in international oil and gas pipelines projects, keeps focus on the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor projects.

Report informs citing SOCAR, the company's Management, HSE and Technical Officers have recently been in the area of Sangachal Terminal expanded within the Shah Deniz-2 project.

During the meeting, representatives of BP's Shah Deniz-2 project made presentations about the project progress and answered questions from SMO specialists. Following the presentation, SMO specialists got acquainted with the progress of the expansion of the Sangachal Terminal within the project.

It was estimated that the construction and installation works for the expansion of Sangachal Terminal were continued at a fast pace. Thus, for September 2017, 99.8% of construction and installation works have been completed. At present, all major and auxiliary technological fields, except the Reservoir Park, are under completion.

The completion of the project is continued as per schedule.