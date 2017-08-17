96% of SCPX work completes

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of 2017, SCPX activities continued successfully along the pipeline route across Azerbaijan and Georgia. Overall, 96% of the construction and commissioning scope is already completed.

Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, mainline construction continues with approximately 370 km of pipe welded and 263km of backfill complete. All five of the planned horizontal directional drilling activities have also been completed, the fifth one having been completed in April 2017.

It was stated that in Georgia, mainline construction is complete with about 62 km of pipe welded, coated, lowered into trenches and backfilled.

Hydro-testing of the pipeline is ongoing in both Azerbaijan and Georgia. Five hydro-test sections have been completed on the pipeline in Azerbaijan and 11 hydro-test sections have been completed in Georgia.

Construction and installation works continue at the two compressor stations in Georgia, with 99% progress at the first and 82% at the second station achieved. Both stations are on track for 2018 start up. Metering station (Area 81) construction works are approximately 98% complete and on track for 2017 start-up.