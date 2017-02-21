89% of works on 'Shah Deniz Stage 2' project completed

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ During 2016, implementation of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project continued successfully. The project is now over 89% complete in terms of engineering, procurement and construction, and remains on target for first gas from Shah Deniz Stage 2 in 2018.

"Report informs, "Shah Deniz" field operator "BP-Azerbaijan" said.

Project activities continue at all offshore and onshore sites and fabrication yards of the country including the Sangachal Terminal, ATA (AMEC/Tekfen/Azfen) yard near Baku, Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF) and along the pipeline route.

In September, a significant milestone was achieved in the project with the sail away of the jacket for one of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 platforms from the BDJF yard for offshore installation. The official sail away ceremony, which was held at BDJF, was attended by H.E. President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The transportation, launch, and positioning activities of the Production and Risers (PR) platform jacket structure were completed safely by the end of the third quarter, while pile installation was completed in November.

At the ATA yard, construction of both Shah Deniz 2 platform topsides is nearly complete and commissioning is well underway. The plan is to sail away these decks for offshore installation in the second and third quarters of 2017.

During 2016, at the peak of project activities over 24,000 people were involved in construction works across all main contracts in Azerbaijan and over 80% of them were Azerbaijani nationals.