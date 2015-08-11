88 million dollars spent on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan this year

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of this year, operating expenses for the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) was approximately 73 million dollars capital expenditures - 15 million. Report informs this was said by operator of the project - the company BP-Azerbaijan.

According to information, the average throughput of BDT is 1.2 million barrels.

According to the report, BTC pipeline length of 1,768 km was put into operation in June 2006. Over the entire period of operation of the BTC, 2.23 billion barrels or 298 million tons of oil were transported that loaded on 2,940 tankers at Ceyhan and sent to world markets.

In the first half of the year BTC exported about 18 million tons, or 135 million barrels of oil, which is loaded at Ceyhan on 188 tankers.

Currently, from Azerbaijan through the BTC oil mainly transported from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and condensate from the "Shah Deniz".In addition, Turkmen and Kazakh oil transported through the pipeline.

Shareholders of "BTC Co." are companies: BP (30,1%), AzBTC (25%), "Chevron" (8,9%), "Statoil" (8,71%), TPAO (6,53%), ENİ (5%), "Total" (5%), "Itochu" (3,4%), "Inpex" (2,50%), "ConocoPhillips" (2,5%) and "ONGC (BTC) Ltd . "(2.36%).