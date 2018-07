Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Up to 2 900 citizens of Azerbaijan work at "BP-Azerbaijan" company.

Report informs it was said by Gordon Birrell, Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey at BP.

According to him, it is 87% of the company's total number of employees. G.Birrell said that many of them are professional staff and occupy high positions. Birrell added that "Shah Deniz-2" project has employed more than 15 thousand Azerbaijanis.