84,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil delivered to Odessa for Kremenchug plant

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ 83,7 thsd tons of Azerbaijani oil was delivered to Odessa port (Black Sea, Ukraine) for Kremenchug Oil Refinery in Ukraine.

Report informs citing the Enkorr, Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority announced.

The Azerbaijani oil was transported to Odessa port in BELMAR tanker, sailing under the Maltese flag. It is reported that the tanker loaded with Azerbaijani oil sailed away from Ceyhan port (the Mediterranean Sea, Turkey).

As for August, Azerbaijani oil was shipped from the Supsa port (Georgia, Black Sea) for Kremenchug plant.

Notably, 1.3 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil is planned to be transported to Kremenchug Oil Refinery this year. “Ukrtatnafta” (plant operator) has signed an agreement with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) on annual supply of the aforesaid volume of crude oil for processing at the refinery. In this framework, "Ukrtransnafta" pumped Azerbaijani oil into Odessa-Kremenchug oil pipeline. 4 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil will be transported there for 3 years, that's to say, 1.3 million tons/year.