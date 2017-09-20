82% of TANAP work completed

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ 82% of physical works on Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and then to Europe, have been completed.

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), said at the event dedicated to the Day of Oilmen, September 20.

He noted that TANAP section to Eskişehir will be put into operation in mid 2018.

"More than half of the works on the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), European part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, have been implemented. Azerbaijan is determined to implement the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project timely and in high quality", R. Abdullayev added.

Notably, TANAP is a pipeline, which will transport the gas produced by development of second phase of Azerbaijan's 'Shah Deniz' field in the Caspian Sea to Turkey and then to Europe. TANAP, which is the branch of the Southern Gas Corridor project, is being constructed in the territory of Turkey. The pipeline will connect to Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through Turkey-Greece border.

On March 17, 2015, groundbreaking ceremony of the TANAP was held in Kars, Turkey with participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Presidents. Initial capacity of the pipeline, which is planned to be put into operation in 2018, will be 16 billion cum/year. About 6 billion cum of this gas will be delivered to Turkey, the remaining to Europe. The TANAP pipeline will have two starting points in Turkish provinces Eskişehir and Thrace. The sale of gas in Turkey will be carried out by BOTAS. The total length of the pipeline is 1 850 km. 19 km section of the pipeline will pass through the Sea of Marmara.