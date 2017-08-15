8 more wells to be drilled at platform No.5 of Gunashli field

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has started preparation for the drilling of 8 new wells on the deep-sea offshore platform No.5 at shallow part of the Gunashli field.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, general contractor of the project is the "Neftgaztikinti" trust. The goal is to ensure the quality of new wells that will be drilled in the field, maintaining stable production and transportation of oil and gas.

According to the information, within the scope of the works, the lower boards of modules No. 2 and No. 3 were reconstructed, and assembly works started at the drilling sites. Soon, 8 piling guides will be loaded into the project depth, cement works are performed, block manifold for wells assembled, electrical and instrumentation devices installed. Work is carried out in accordance with modern requirements for work safety.