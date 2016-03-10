'Azneft' produced 8,1 thsd tons of oil from wells put into operation in February

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ During February of this year, 56 wells have been put into operation on 'Azneft' Production Union of the State Oil Company Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) after major repairs.

Report was told in the union, during past month, 8 063 tons of oil from wells, which have been put into operation, including 1 960 tons of oil produced from wells of non-operating stock.

'During February, 'Azneft' PU has successfully fulfilled the plan, set for repair of wells, in order to provide permanent operation of the well stock. During last month, totally, 1 386 current repairs and 87 major repairs have been carried out on 'Azneft' Production Union', the organization says.

5 wells repaired on '28 May' OGEO of oil-gas extraction offices under 'Azneft' PU, 2 of them put into operation. 4 272 tons of oil produced from the wells included in the operation.