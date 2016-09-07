 Top
    77% of works under "Shah Deniz 2" project completed

    15 billion dollar contract on the project signed with BP

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ 77% of works carried out in the framework of "Shah Deniz 2" project have completed. Report informs, BP's Regional President for Azerbaijan Gordon Birrell said at the press conference.

    According to G. Birrell, 15 billion dollar contract on the project was signed with BP.

    Currently, work is carried out according to plan. To date, we have drilled 10 wells.

    40 thousand people were involved in work, 24 thousand of which are in Azerbaijan. Fortunately, 80% of 24 thousand workers are Azerbaijanis."

    BP'sRegionalPresident, also said that up to date organization spent 71 mln USD on projects in the social sphere.

