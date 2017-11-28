630-meter-long pier repaired at Oil Rocks

© Socar.az

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ 630-meter-long pier has been repaired at the Oil Rocks to improve labor safety and oilmen's working conditions.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

"Repair of the facilities operated by Azneft PU is always in the center of attention for the purpose of further strengthening labor safety, improvement of oilmen's working conditions, stabilization and increase of oil and gas production. Besides being the first offshore platform in the history, playing a major role in oil and gas production in Azerbaijan today, repair and restoration works are underway at Oil Rocks. Thus, trestles to trestles platform No 617A was overhauled. Currently 9 wells operate in the trestles and 45 tons of oil is extracted from wells per day", the statement said.

Mirkazim Abbasov, Chief of Oil and Gas Construction Trust, said that today the role of offshore fields in production indicators of SOCAR is undeniable: However, Oil Rocks is the first offshore oil platform in the world, it continues to grow production rate. As if a second life was given to the field. It is necessary to emphasize work of determined oilmen in this direction. Repair of piers is one of the issues in the center of attention for further improvement of their arrival and departure from platforms as well as work conditions".

Totally, 920-meter-long pier on "Azneft" Production Union was put into operation after overhaul by SOCAR Oil and Gas Construction Trust this year.

Notably, pier with total length of 6,459 meters was overhauled and put into operation over the past 3 years. In general, repair and restoration works have been carried out on 56 facilities (pier, platform, trestle, etc.) in 2014-2016 years, also, more than 36,000 SOCAR employees have attended BOSIET trainings since 2011. It is planned to continue work in this direction in the future.