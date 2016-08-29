57% of oil extracted from ACG was profit oil

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Azeri, Chirag and Deepwater Gunashli block fields have produced 404.1 mln tons of oil and 123.2 bln cubic meters of gas until August 1, 2016.

Report informs, the First Vice-President of SOCAR, Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the 1st IAEE Eurasian Conference.

224 mln cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas sold prior to August 1. During 7 months of this year, 11.5 mln tons of oil or 57,2% of 19,6 mln tons sold in the world market accounted for the profit oil of Azerbaijan."

Prior to August 1 this year, 422 million of the world market. 307 million tons of Azerbaijani oil has been removed Kh.Yusifzade noted 422 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil delivered to the world market as of August 1, of which 307 mln tons were transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.