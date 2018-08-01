5 billion cubic meters of gas extracted from Shah Deniz field

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ During the first six months of 2018, the field produced 5 billion standard cubic metres (bcm) of gas and 1.1 million tonnes (9 million barrels) of condensate.

Report informs, operator of the field, BP Azerbaijan reported.

In the first half of this year, the volume of gas extracted from the field decreased by 1.96% compared to the corresponding period of last year and the condensate volume by 8%.

It is noted that the existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently 32.0 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or around 10.9 bcma.

During the second quarter of 2018, Shah Deniz Alpha platform completed drilling the SDA11 well, with completion operations currently ongoing. The Istiglal drilling rig completed and tested SDD04 well and commenced SDG04 well completion which is currently ongoing. The Maersk Explorer rig continues drilling the lower section of the SDH02 well.

The above two rigs have already drilled 14 wells and completed four wells on the North Flank and four wells on the West Flank for Shah Deniz Bravo platform production and subsequent ramp up. Drilling operations will continue to deliver all wells required to ramp up to plateau level.

Notably, Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for exploration and development of Shah Deniz field was signed on June 4, 1996. Shah Deniz Production Sharing Agreement(PSA) was ratified on October 17, 1996.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: BP (operator – 28.8 per cent), TPAO (19 per cent), AzSD (10.0 per cent), SGC Upstream (6.7 per cent), PETRONAS (15.5 per cent), LUKOIL (10 per cent) and NICO (10 per cent).