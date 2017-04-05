5,9 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil exported from Ceyhan port in first quarter

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ In March 2017, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline has transported 1 731 455 tons of Azerbaijani oil.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) 1 094 695 tons of this volume accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

In January-March, 5 863 177 tons of oil transported from Ceyhan to the world markets.

In general, since the day of commissioning of the BTC (2006, June) until 1 March 2017, 325 697 776 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported from Ceyhan to world markets.

Notably, Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and thence across the Mediterranean sent to European markets. The BTC pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil.