482 million tons of Azerbaijani oil extracted to world market till today

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ 482 million tons of Azerbaijani oil has been extracted to world market till today.

Report informs citing the Azertac, the first vice-president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh said.

He added that 362 million tons of this amount was transported through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export oil pipeline.

SOCAR official noted that till today, 262 million tons of oil exported to the world market is the oil extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli offshore fields.

According to Yusifzadeh, ACG has invested 460 million tons of oil from the beginning of development (1997) till today.

Notably, the agreement on the joint development of the ACG fields and the production sharing of the extracted oil (PSA) was signed on September 20, 1994.