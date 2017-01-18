So far 44 bln cubic meters of "Shah Deniz" gas transported to Turkey

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea "Shah Deniz" gas-condensate oil field, from the date of exploitation to January 1, 2017, was produced 78.4 billion cubic meters of gas and 19.6 million tons of condensate.

Totally, about 78,4 bln cubic meters of gas and 19,6 mln tons of condensate have been produced from "Shah Deniz" gas-condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea since the beginning of the development.

Report informs, First Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said in an interview with "Respublika" (Republic) newspaper.

He noted that, 5.9 bln cubic meters of gas delivered to Georgia, 43,8 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey via the South Caucasus Pipeline until 1 January 2017, within the "Shah Deniz-1" project.

"At present, average of 29.5 mln cubic meters of gas and 6,5 mln tons of condensate produced from 8 working wells of "Shah Deniz" field. Currently, an average of 4 mln cubic meters of gas exported to Georgia and 18.5 mln cubic meters of gas to Turkey via the South Caucasus", Kh. Yusifzade said.

Notably, South Caucasus gas pipeline built to transport Azerbaijani gas produced in the first stage of the "Shah Deniz" field to Georgia and Turkey.

The pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku, and to the border with Turkey runs through a single pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, connecting the territory of Turkey to the gas distribution network in the country.

From the date of commissioning at the end of 2006 gas deliveries "Shah Deniz-1" are made in Azerbaijan and Georgia, since July 2007 in Turkey.

The agreement on 'Shah Deniz' perspective area exploration, development and production sharing was signed June 4, 1996. 'Shah Deniz' production sharing agreement was ratified on October 17, 1996. Participants to the agreement are: BP (operator - 28.8%), AzSD (10%), SGC Upstream (6.7%), Petronas (15,5%), LUKoil (10%), NICO (10%) and TPAO (19%).