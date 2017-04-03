42 MW of Petkim Wind Power Plant completed

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ 42 MW of the Wind Power Plant (WPP) project, carried out by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in the territory of Petkim peninsula (Izmir, Turkey) have been completed.

Report informs, statement by Petkim Holding on the Turkey Public Disclosure Platform (Kamuyu Aydınlatma Platformu - KAP) says.

"On March 28, 2014, we have announced an investment in a WPP with a capacity of 51 MW. About 42 MW of the project has been completed. Works are underway for the remaining 9 MW of plant. The WPP launched its operation in the framework of the existing 25 MW license. We will apply to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority for updating the license to 51 MW", the statement declares.

It was stated that the WPP is expected to operate at 51 MW after completion of the remaining 9 MW and change in the license.

Notably, construction of Petkim Wind Power Plant is expected to be completed this year. The project cost is estimated at € 55 mln.