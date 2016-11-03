412 mln tons of oil output in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ 412 million tons of crude oil were produced from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) group of oil fields in Azerbaijani sector of Caspian Sea during this year. Report informs, Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said.

K.Yusifzade noted that so far 229 million tons of profit oil allocated to Azerbaijan were sold in world market: “Volume of profit oil increases every year”.

SOCAR spokesman told that 310 million of overall 440 million tons of exported crude oil were transported to foreign countries through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.