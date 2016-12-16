4 scuba dive boats involved in search of oilmen missing in the Caspian Sea

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Search of the oilmen is underway, which went missing as a result that on December 15, strong wind in the Caspian Sea destroyed a part of the pier located at the right and left parts of the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov.

Report informs citing the headquarter, established in the "Azneft" PU regarding the accident.

It was stated that today, 4 scuba dive boats involved in search works.

According to the information, search works are underway at the surroiunding fields by 10 vessels of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) and "Caspian Shipping" CJSC. Also, 2 helicopters of the MES involved in the search, more 1 helicopters will take off in a few minutes.

Notably, on December 15, at about 05:00 a.m., high wind of speed 41 m/s in the Caspian Sea shattered a 150-meter part of a pier located at the right and left parts of the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov.

The pier’s part also destroyed adjacent area and residential box. According to preliminary report, 5 employees on duty at the oil collecting point and 5 personnel at the residential box (total of 10) missing:

1. Zulfugarov Guloglan - machinist

2. Zulfugarov Azay - operator

3. Gurbanov Vidadi - operator

4. Hasanov Elchin - mechanic

5. Hajialiyev Hasanagha - operator

6. Gafarov Ilham - operator

7. Asadov Samir - operator

8. Bahramov Javid - operator

9. Abbasov Ramiz - machinist

10. Rustamov Gorkhmaz – operator.

As a result of search works conducted yesterday, corpse was found of a resident of Alat settlement, Baku city Ilham Alihuseyn Gafarov, born in 1958, who worked as a commodity operator at the Oil Collecting Point No. 3.

In the evening, his body was brought ashore by "Qaradağ-8" vessel and handed over to the relevant agencies.