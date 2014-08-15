4.75 billion cub.m. of gas was extracted from Shah Deniz field

Baku. August 15. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of 2014, 4.75 bln cubic meters of natural gas extracted from Shah Deniz field, Report.az informs citing BP-Azerbaijan company report for January-June 2014.

Compared to the same period of last year production of natural gas decreased by 1.1%. In addition, within 6 months 1.12 mln tons of condensate were extracted from the field.

The average daily volume of gas production amounted to 26.2 mln cub. m and 49,757 thousand barrels of condensate. During the period of the Shah-Deniz field operation, since the end of 2006 till June 30, 2014 52.7 billion cub.m. of gas and 13.6 million tons of condensate has been extracted.

In 2013, 9.8 bln cub.m. of gas and 2.48 million tons of condensate was extracted on the Shah-Deniz field.

The contract to develop Shah Deniz field was signed in Baku on June 4, 1996 and ratified by Parliament on October 17 the same year. BP (operator, 28,8%), Statoil (15,5%), SOCAR (16,7%), LUKoil (10%), NICO (10%), Total (10% ) and TPAO (9%) are the members of "Shah-Deniz" project.