4.7 mln tons of transit oil transported via Baku-Ceyhan pipeline last year

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Total of 44.129 mln tons of oil transported via the main oil pipelines of Azerbaijan in 2016.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, 76.9% of transportation was carried out via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil export pipeline. During the reporting year 33.930 mln tons of oil was transported through the pipeline which is 2.5% less than the previous year.

During the period, 4.7 million tons of transit oil were transported. This is 14.5% less than the previous year.