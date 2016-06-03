4.5 bln cubic meters of gas extracted from "Shah Deniz" field this year

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ 72 bln cubic meters of gas and 16 mln tons of condensate produced from "Shah Deniz" field this year.

Report informs, the First Vice-President of SOCAR, Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the International Oil and Gas Conference in Baku.

According to Kh.Yusifzade, during the year 2016, to June 1, 4.5 bln cubic meters of gas and 1 mln tons of condensate extracted from "Shah Deniz" field.

SOCAR official noted that an average 30 mln cubic meters of gas and 7 mln tons of condensate produced from 8 wells in a day.