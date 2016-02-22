35 tent cities will be build for TANAP workers

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ During the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) project tent cities will be opened for staff and storage of various tools used in the manufacturing process. Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency.

According to the information, 30-35 tent cities will be built, each of which will cover an area of 25 hectares and will be designed for 500 people on the territory of the length of 1900 km, on which the TANAP will be built.

In addition, 8 compressor stations will be installed, in each of which 50 people will work.Allocation of land for parking and car repairs also planned.

Notably, the European Investment Bank (EIB) will allocate 1 bln USD on TANAP project the total cost of which is 8 bln USD.

The share of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the TANAP project is 58%, BOTAŞ - 30%, BP - 12%.