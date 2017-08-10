316 km of Trans Adriatic Pipeline in Greece welded

© Tap-ag.com

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), envisaging the supply of the Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe, 316 km of pipes have been welded.

Report informs, Commercial and External Affairs Director of TAP AG, Ulrike Andres said in her interview with AZERTAC.

"Some 375 km of area on the TAP pipeline route have been cleared in Greece; approximately 347-km-pipes have been strung along the line. Some 316 km of pipes have been welded. Some 229 km of pipes have been laid under the ground after welding. Approximately 133-km are in the process of being reinstated,” U. Andres said.

Notably, after reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the project on TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, which 550 km will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Europe on 2020.

BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), 'Snam S.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies acting as TAP shareholders.