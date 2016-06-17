3 bln cubic meters of gas transported via Baku-Erzurum pipeline

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May 2016, 8 770.5 mln cubic meters of gas transported on the main gas pipelines of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, it is less by 10.1% compared to the corresponding period last year.

34.5% of the total volume of gas supplies accounted for Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (South Caucasus).

During this period 3 025.7 mln cubic meters of gas transported via this pipeline. Notably, South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) was built to transport Azerbaijani gas to Georgia and Turkey produced in the first stage of the field development of "Shahdeniz".

The pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku, and to the border with Turkey runs through a single pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, connecting the territory of Turkey to the gas distribution network in the country.

From the date of commissioning of this pipeline gas deliveries of "Shah Deniz-1" are carried out in Azerbaijan and Georgia since late 2006, Turkey - since July 2007.