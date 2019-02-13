29 million tonnes of oil produced from ACG last year

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Total oil production in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field for 2018 was on average 584,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 213 million barrels or 29 million tonnes in total), down 0.93% from 2017, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.

During the year, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production.

The production from the Chirag platform made up 46,000 b/d, Central Azeri 154,000 b/d, West Azeri 126,000 b/d, East Azeri 97,000 b/d, Deepwater Gunashli 105,000 b/d and West Chirag 57,000 b/d.

In 2018, ACG completed 14 oil producer wells and 3 water injectors.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).