28,6 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil transported to world market in 2016

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016 year, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline has transported 28 640 827 tons of Azerbaijani oil.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), this figure is less by 1,5% compared with 2015.

In December last year, 1 887 729 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported from Ceyhan to the world markets. 1 374 823 tons (73%)of this volume accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.

In general, since the day of commissioning of the BTC (2006, June) until 1 January 2017, 319 834 599 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported from Ceyhan to the world markets.

Notably, the BTC pipeline starts from Sangachal terminal near Baku. The pipeline's daily capacity is 1.2 mln barrels per day. Pipeline operates since 2006.