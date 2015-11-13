271 settlements supplied with gas during 10 months of 2015

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerigaz' Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) constructed new gas pipelines of 10 534 km within January-October of this year.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, capital repairs of 473 km pipelines carried out for safe and normal mode operation of the network.

As a result of construction installation works, 271 settlements supplied with gas during January-August of this year.

These measures are carried out in the framework of 'State Program for socio-economic development of regions of Azerbaijan Republic in 2014-2018' and 'State Program for socio-economic development of Baku city and its settlements in 2014-2016' realization.