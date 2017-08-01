 Top
    Close photo mode

    240 high-rise buildings supplied with gas in Azerbaijan

    Buildings consist of 11,266 apartments

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July this year, the "Azəriqaz" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has supplied 240 high-rise buildings with natural gas.

    Report informs citing the "Azəriqaz" press service.

    According to information, the process covers a total of 11,266 apartments.

    "As a union engaged in gas sale, the PU is always interested in supplying gas to any multi-storey building as soon as possible that submitted necessary documents and meets all regulatory, technical and safety requirements", "Azəriqaz" says. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi