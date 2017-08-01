240 high-rise buildings supplied with gas in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July this year, the "Azəriqaz" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has supplied 240 high-rise buildings with natural gas.

Report informs citing the "Azəriqaz" press service.

According to information, the process covers a total of 11,266 apartments.

"As a union engaged in gas sale, the PU is always interested in supplying gas to any multi-storey building as soon as possible that submitted necessary documents and meets all regulatory, technical and safety requirements", "Azəriqaz" says.