239 km of pipe welded in Azerbaijan as part of South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/In 2016, SCPX activities continued successfully along the pipeline route across Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Report informs, operator of the block, "BP-Azerbaijan" said.

In Azerbaijan, mainline construction continued with approximately 239 km of pipe welded and 207 km of pipe backfilled. Four out of five horizontal directional drilling (HDD) activities were completed, with the remaining one HDD on track to be complete in the first quarter of 2017.

"In Georgia, mainline construction was near completion at the end of the year, with 61 km of pipe welded and 57km of backfill complete. Tunnelling at the Kura East location is complete with pipe installation due to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.

Main construction works have continued at both of the Compressor Stations and the Metering Station in Georgia. Compressor Station 1 (CSG1) construction works are approximately 90% complete and on track for 2017 delivery. Compressor Station 2 (CSG2) construction works are 55% complete, while Metering Station (Area 81) construction works are 80% complete, with the latter also planned to be delivered in 2017", said in a statement.