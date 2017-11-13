22,6 mln tons Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC in 2017

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October, 22 595 463 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), 2 268 672 tons of oil were transported in October.

It is by 7,4% less compared to the same period in 2016.

Totally, 344 133 525 tons of oil pumped into the BTC from commissioning of the pipeline (June 2006) till November 1, 2017.

In addition, in October, 2017 545 988 tons of Turkmen oil were transported via the BTC pipeline, which is 2,1 times more compared to same month of last year.

Notably, BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. Daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels. The 1,768-kilometer BTC pipeline was commissioned in June 2006. Currently, oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and condensate from the "Shah Deniz" mainly transported via BTC pipeline from Azerbaijan. In addition, BTC transports other crude oil and condensate volumes, including transit oil.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.10 per cent); AzBTC (25.00 per cent); Chevron (8.90 per cent); Statoil (8.71 per cent); TPAO (6.53 per cent); ENI (5.00 per cent); Total (5.00 per cent), ITOCHU (3.40 per cent); INPEX (2.50 per cent), CIECO (2.50 per cent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 per cent).