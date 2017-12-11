2018 work plan of 'ACG' and 'Shah Deniz' to be discussed next week

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Meetings of the managing committees of the Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) and "Shah Deniz" consortium will be held next week.

Report informs, said Gary Jones, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

According to him, the meetings will discuss 2018 work plan and budget of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and "Shah Deniz" gas condensate field.