2,860 bln cum of associated gas delivered to state in 2016

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The companies that had joined the Extractive Industries Transparency in Azerbaijan, have delivered to the state 2 860 269,800 cubic meters of associated gas.
Report informs, says the 2016 final EIT report made by Moore Stephens Azerbaijan audit company.
According to report, BP has delivered 2 762 555,200 cubic meters of associated gas (from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields).
"Abşeron Investment Limited" delivered 33,067 mln cum, "Azen Oil Company" B. V - 2,398 mln cum, "Bahar Energy Limited"- 2,768 mln cum., CNPC - 9,629 mln cum, "Focnmeyt Assets Limited" - 9,629 mln cum, "Karasu Development Company" - 630,2 thsd cum, "Novatis Oil F.Z.E" - 4,585 mln cum, "Salyan Neft" Ltd - 19,258 mln cum, "Shirvan Investment limited" - 7,077 mln cum, "UGE Lancer PTE. Ltd" - 8,681 mln cum of associated gas to Azerbaijan.
In reporting period, Bahar Energy also delivered to the state 18,949 mln cubic meters of natural gas.
