2.5 bln cum gas produced from 'Shah Deniz' field this year

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ In the first quarter 2017, 2.5 bln cum gas produced from "Shah Deniz" gas condensate field, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. This figure is less compared to the previous year.

Report informs, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) told the Natural Gas World.

He said that during this period, associated gas deliveries from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) bloc to SOCAR increased by 0.4 bln cum.

Notably, Azerbaijan's gross gas production made 29.4 bln cum in 2016.