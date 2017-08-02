2,4 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC pipeline last month

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ During July, 2 403 234 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.

Reports was told in the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Totally, 15 577 521 tons of oil were pumped through the pipeline in January-July.

In general, since the commissioning of pipeline until 1 August 2017, 337,115 583 tons of oil was pumped into BTC.

In addition, in July 2017, 486 269 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC.