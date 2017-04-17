2.35 bln cum gas to be injected into gas storage facilities in 2017

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ During gas injection period in 2017, 2.350 billion cum gas is planned to be injected into “Qaradağ” and “Qalmaz” underground gas storage facilities exploited by the Gas Storage Exploitation Unit of “Azneft” Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing the union, 1.806 bln cum of this volume will be acquired from “Azneft” PU, 544 mln cum from other sources.

Currently, total active gas capacity of “Qaradağ” and “Qalmaz” fields, which are used as gas storage facilities, is up to 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas. Residual active gas volume of the facilities to the current period is 800 million cubic meters on average.

Notably, totally, 1.987 bln cum gas injected into underground gas storage facilities during 2016 injection season (April-November).