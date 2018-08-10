198 km of TAP welded in Albania

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is expected to give a boost to the Albanian economy as well as the gas market not only in our country but throughout Europe, is continuing to build at pace fast.

Report informs citing the Albania press, Damian Gjiknuri, the Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, said.

The TAP pipeline, which comes from Azerbaijan, through Turkey, Greece towards our country, to go on a maritime route to Italy is already being delineated in the Albanian territory.

The news was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Damian Gjiknuri, who states that "198 km from the" TAP "pipeline in Albania has already been welded and 181 km from the pipeline are entered underground. In 134 km of "TAP" trail, the land has returned to its former state ".

Notably, TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will initially transport annual 10 bln cubic meters of the gas produced within 'Shah Deniz 2' project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

Total cost of TAP project is estimated 4.5 billion euro.

After reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, 550 km of which will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Europe in 2020.