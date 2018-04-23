176 mln bbl condensate extracted from Shah Deniz field so far

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Over 89 billion cubic meters of gas, 176 million barrels of condensate have been extracted from Shah Deniz gas condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, Vice President of BP-Azerbaijan, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said at the 3rd International Forum “Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Conference - Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals.

Notably, the agreement on 'Shah Deniz' perspective area exploration, development and production sharing was signed June 4, 1996. 'Shah Deniz' production sharing agreement was ratified on October 17, 1996.

Participants to the agreement are: BP (operator - 28.8%), AzSD (10%), SGC Upstream (6.7%), Petronas (15,5%), LUKoil (10%), NICO (10%) and TPAO (19%).