14,000 TAP line pipes reached Greece and Albania

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ 14 000 pipes, to be used in the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe, have arrived in Greece and Albania.

Report informs citing the TAP consortium.

According to the information, it makes over 30% of all the pipes, to be used in the construction of the pipeline in these countries.

Totally, over 53,000 pipes will be used in the construction of the TAP. 32,000 pipes will be used in Greek section of the pipeline, 12,000 in Albanian, 8750 in Adriatic Sea and 660 in Italian section. The total weight of pipes is 526,000 tons. 126,000 tons of it will be used in Albanian section, 323,000 tons in Greek, 72,000 tons in offshore, 5,000 tons in Italian section.

Notably, TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will transport the gas produced within 'Shah Deniz II' project, to Europe. This pipeline will join TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

After reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the project on TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, which 550 km will cover Greece, 215 Albania, 105 Adriatic Sea and 8 km Southern Italy. Highest point of the pipeline will be in the mountains of Albania (1 800 meters), the lower part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

In the first stage, 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be delivered to Europe via the pipeline. TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17 this year. BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), 'Snam S.p.A.' (20%), 'Fluxys' (19%), 'Enagas' (16%) and 'Axpo' (5%) companies acting as TAP shareholders.