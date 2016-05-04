139 new buildings gasified this year

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2016, "Azerigaz" Production Unit of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has examined the treatment of legal and physical pesons and individuals and on the basis of submitted documents has gasified 139 new buildings.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, totally 4 994 families live in these buildings.

In the near future, "Azerigaz" production association interested in providing "blue fuel" to those buildings, which have submitted required documents that meet required safety standards.