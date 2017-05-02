133 high-rise buildings gasified this year

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2017, “Azəriqaz” Production Union has reviewed appeals from legal and physical persons and supplied 133 high-rise buildings with gas, which submitted relevant documents.

Report informs citing the “Azəriqaz”, it generally covers 6.774 apartments: "In general, engaging in sale of gas, the union is interested in supply of gas to any multistory building as soon as possible, which submitted necessary documents and met regulatory, technical and safety requirements", the report says.