13,000 young people work in SOCAR

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ At present, 12 578 young people work in various structures of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing the SOCAR, so far 293 young people have earned SOCAR Foreign Scholarship Program, 211 of them are provided with work in the company.

To date, 1,988 students took part in the SOCAR's Internal Scholarship Program.

209 of them work in SOCAR.

577 bachelors, 17 masters are studying in Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

95,489 people have mastered the professions in training centers of SOCAR.

SOCAR has educated and then employed 100 graduates of boarding schools.