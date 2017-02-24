 Top
    12 countries sign Joint Declaration of III Ministerial Meeting of SGC Advisory Council

    The participants calls upon to strenghten support to the Southern Gas Corridor project

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Joint Declaration of the III Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council has been signed in Baku.

    The Joint Declaration was signed by representatives of Azerbaijan, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro, Great Britain, the US and Vice-President of the European Commission. 

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy

    Notably, the III Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council has started at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, February 23.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the meeting.

    Energy ministers from the Southern Gas Corridor member-states and representatives of a number of organizations, as well as European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union, co-chair of SGC Advisory Council Maros Sefcovic have participated in the event.

