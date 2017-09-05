12,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil sold at Ukrainian Energy Exchange

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Ukrtransnafta" PJSC conducted the second electronic trading of Azeri Light oil on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange, selling all the 12,000 tons: 10,000 tons were purchased by "Ukrtatnafta" PJSC, 2,000 tons by "Ukrgazdobicha".

The sale price is still unknown.

In total, "Ukrtransnafta" has 37,000 tons of Azeri Light commercial oil at the Kremenchug Oil Refinery (taking into account the volume sold today), which is not an oil for production and technological needs. During September the state company plans to sell it all in electronic trading.

The next auction for the sale of 12,000 tons is scheduled for September 12. Trades are carried out in the differential mode. Oil is sold under FCA (Free Carrier) terms at the Kagamlykskaya railway station (Kremenchug Oil Refinery). Under the terms of bidding, it will be shipped within a month.