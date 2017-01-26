10 wells will be drilled on "Oil Rocks" basement

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Azneft” Public Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to carry out reconstruction works on stationary sea basement No.2585 in “Oil Rocks” field, projected by SOCAR's Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute and aimed at drilling 10 more wells.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, “Oil and Gas Construction” Trust is senior contractor of the project. New manifold blocks will be constructed in 44-meter depth of the sea, delivery lines will be linked to technological scheme, new structures will be installed to place drilling equipment: “Up-to-date anti-corrosion measures will be ensured. 20 tons of oil and 4500 CBM gas is expected to be produced from each of new wells”.

Notably, 16 wells are exploited by “Oil Rocks” Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) in basement No.2585. New facility will be launched until the year end.