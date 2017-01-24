Last year 1,153 mln tons of gasoline produced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of oil production in the country in terms of value amounted to 2 772,7 million AZN in 2016.

Report informs referring to State Statistical Committee (SSC), this is less by 9.1% compared to the same period of 2015.

Last year, the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery produced1 153.2 thousand tons of gasoline (Ai-92) and 2 315,2 thousand tons of diesel fuel.

Production of gasoline decreased by 5.8% compared with 2015 while diesel fuel production decreased by 17.4%.

Stockreserves of finished goods as of January 1, 2016 amounted to 20.9 thousand tons of gasoline and 69.1 thousand tons of diesel fuel.

Last year, about 197.4 thousand tons of gasoline for use in the petrochemical industry, 627.3 thousand tons of kerosene, 485.8 thousand tons of fuel oil, 9.7 million tons of lubricating oil, 179.2 thousand tons of oil bitumen, 204, 9 thousand tons of petroleum coke were produced.

Fuel oil increased by 48.1% compared with the previous year and the production of oil bitumen increased by 4.3%.

Petroleum products such as gasoline production for use in the petrochemical industry decreased by 4.1%, kerosene by 8.9%, lubricating oil production by 61.7%, production of petroleum coke reduced by 17.4%.