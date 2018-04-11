Voting process completes in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential elections in Azerbaijan, which started today at 08:00, have completed.

Report informs, at 19:00 the doors of polling stations are closed. Counting of ballot papers with the participation of international and local observers will be started.

More than 4 million of 5 million 314,365 voters have today casted ballots in the country (exact figure will be announced soon).

There are 125 election constituencies in Azerbaijan. The number of permanent polling stations in the country is 5,426, and the number of temporary election precincts is 215.

5,253 members of the commission with consultative rights were appointed to the election commissions.

Notably, the CEC has so far registered eight candidates for presidency. They are incumbent President Ilham Aliyev from ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Gudrat Hasanguliyev, nominated by the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), Araz Alizade, nominated by the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, Faraj Guliyev from National Revival Movement Party, Hafiz Hajiyev from Modern Musavat Party, Razi Nurullayev from Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Sardar Mammadov (Jalaloglu) from the Azerbaijan Democratic Party (ADP) and Zahid Oruj, who has nominated his candidacy on his own initiative.

Notably, the President-elect of Azerbaijan will serve for 7 years.

Today's elections will be observed by about 1,000 international and approximately 60,000 local observers. It will also be possible to track the voting process during the election day from CEC website. Thus, web-cameras have been installed at 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts.

This is the VIII official national voting was held for the post of the President of Azerbaijan.