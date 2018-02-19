Voter lists in Azerbaijan will be ready by March 3

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today's session of the Central Election Commission (CEC) has discussed the issue of drawing a permanent voters list on Azerbaijan .

Report informs, CEC Deputy Chairman Natig Mammadov said that voters lists are prepared in Azerbaijan every year by late May.

He said that appointment of presidential elections for April 11 has accelerated the process: "The voters lists must be prepared 35 days before the voting."

CEC Deputy Chairman noted that work in this direction continues: "The number of voters has risen by 28,344 over the last year."

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for April 11.