Vladimir Putin congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Report informs, the Kremlin's press service reported on Thursday.
Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Report informs, the Kremlin's press service reported on Thursday.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook