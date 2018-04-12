 Top
    Close photo mode

    Vladimir Putin congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

    The Kremlin's press service has reported

    Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, the Kremlin's press service reported on Thursday.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi