Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ The oldest voter in Azerbaijan has been named.

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said the oldest voter of the country is a resident of Barda region, Allahverdiyeva Samarga, born in 1894. She is 124 years old.

Another elder is Saftar Gurbanov. He is 118.